Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
Egypt’s Sissi to host Saudi crown prince tomorrow, presidency says
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is set to welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Egypt tomorrow, the presidency says, against the backdrop of fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government.
The presidency says there will be “a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.”
The visit comes after a week-long Houthi offensive that culminated in the rebels capturing Yemen’s Red Sea coast, cementing their hold on the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, through which Saudi oil transits.
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