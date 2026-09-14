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Egypt’s Sissi to host Saudi crown prince tomorrow, presidency says

By AFP Today, 10:34 pm
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Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Cairo, Egypt, on March 4, 2018. (Mohammed Samaha/Egypt's state news agency, MENA via AP/ File)
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Cairo, Egypt, on March 4, 2018. (Mohammed Samaha/Egypt's state news agency, MENA via AP/ File)

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is set to welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Egypt tomorrow, the presidency says, against the backdrop of fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government.

The presidency says there will be “a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.”

The visit comes after a week-long Houthi offensive that culminated in the rebels capturing Yemen’s Red Sea coast, cementing their hold on the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, through which Saudi oil transits.

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