Eilat residents protest closure of Sde Dov airport

Residents of Eilat are protesting the imminent closure of the Sde Dov airport, accusing the government of abandoning the southern resort city.

A group of protesters in Eilat throw away their identity cards, as they call Netanyahu’s decision not to interfere and stop the midnight deadline “shameful.”

Local airline Arkia also decries the decision, saying in a statement that closing the small airport that mainly serves Eilat is a “social, economic and national mistake.”

רה"מ הודיע כי שדה דב ייסגר; תושבי אילת זרקו את תעודות הזהות • @LiorKenan עם הפרטים המלאים >> https://t.co/UP76Xl5jKt (צילום: יוד צלמים) pic.twitter.com/tLIzLSJa8s — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) June 30, 2019

Earlier, Netanyahu said that last-ditch efforts to devise a plan that would delay or stop the closure of Sde Dov were unsuccessful. He said there was “no way” to prevent the airport’s closure without costing the state billions of shekels, and offered an economic development plan for Eilat to the tune of NIS 400 million ($112.5 million).