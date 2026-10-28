Eisenkot says voters expressed no confidence in Netanyahu government, vows to bring change

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, the leading opposition candidate, says the election results represent a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, vowing to press ahead with efforts to replace it despite his bloc falling far short of a parliamentary majority.

“This is the will of the people, who expressed no confidence in the government of October 7 and draft evasion, and in the draft-dodgers’ bloc as a whole,” Eisenkot writes on X, referring to Netanyahu and his allies.

Netanyahu’s bloc is also considerably short of a majority. Pro-Netanyahu parties hold 53 of the Knesset’s 120 seats while his opponents hold 67. But that group is split between Jewish-led parties with 48, and Arab-led parties with 19. Most of the Jewish-led parties have expressed an unwillingness to partner with the Arab-led factions.

“We have more long days of work ahead of us, but we are focused on the weighty task entrusted to us, bringing change to Israel and establishing a Zionist government committed to military conscription,” Eisenkot adds, following what he describes as a long day of meetings.

He pledges to “rise to the great challenge ahead of us.”