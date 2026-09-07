Eisenkot warns Israel in immediate danger, urges opposition parties to unite after election

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot warns that Israel faces immediate danger under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, as he addresses hundreds of supporters at an event in Rosh Haayin, unveiling his party’s 40-person Knesset slate.

“The way Israel is being led today is dangerous,” Eisenkot declares, drawing loud applause and raucous cheers. “This is not a general warning — it is an immediate and tangible one.”

“We must wake up before it is too late,” he says.

Eisenkot describes the election as “a crucial referendum” over the country’s identity, as a choice “between Zionism and draft evasion,” unity and division, national responsibility and “security, social and diplomatic abandonment.”

Eisenkot reiterates his call for the other opposition parties to operate as a coordinated bloc and rally behind whichever among them earns the greatest public support.

“We will all rally behind whichever party earns the greatest support from the broad public seeking change,” he adds, pledging to establish a “Zionist and statesmanlike government” capable of serving a stable four-year term.

Yashar has emerged in recent months as the largest opposition party in the polls and is currently running neck-and-neck with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud at around 23-25 seats.