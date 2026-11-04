El-Sayed claims victory in Michigan: ‘We don’t want our money sent to do apartheid, or genocide, or war’

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed claims victory in Michigan over former Republican lawmaker Mike Rogers, in a speech in which he swiped at Israel and said Palestinian children shouldn’t be “murdered by our tax dollars.”

His win would make him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

“Michigan, we did it,” he says.

“My name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed,” he says, to cheers. “And I am so proud and honored to stand here as your senator-elect for the great state of Michigan.”

“You might have noticed that up until now I say ‘Inshallah,’ or ‘God willing’… but tonight we can change that Inshallah to ‘Alhamdulillah’ he says.

“We want our taxes spent here, for schools here, and healthcare here, and infrastructure here. We don’t want our money sent to do apartheid, or genocide, or war,” he says.

“It shouldn’t be hard to pay your taxes and know that money is going to be spent on you and your kids, rather than dropping bombs on somebody else and their kids,” he says in an apparent swipe at Israel.

“To AIPAC who spent $42 million against us. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to beat you twice,” he says.

“They try to call you hateful if you believe Palestinian kids should grow up in the land of their forefathers without being murdered by our tax dollars. If you believe in equal rights to dignity and self-determination, that’s not hate, that’s love,” he says.

The Michigan doctor rallied voters on leftist campaign promises, including universal health care.

However, many saw the Michigan race as a litmus test for US Jews’ longstanding support for the Democratic Party. El-Sayed has repeatedly alarmed many with his rhetoric about Israel and Jewish issues, particularly his response to an attempted terrorist mass killing at a Michigan synagogue and preschool: “Hurt people hurt people.” He later apologized for the comment.

Abdul El-Sayed: We want our taxes spent here, for schools here, and healthcare here, and infrastructure here. We don't want our money sent to do apartheid, or genocide, or war. pic.twitter.com/k5sbdCyzOb — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 4, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed: They try to call you hateful if you believe that Palestinian kids should get to grow up in the land of their forefathers without being murdered by our tax dollars. If you believe in equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination, that's not hate. It's… pic.twitter.com/Sq9GcbOLLm — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 4, 2026

Agencies contributed to this report.