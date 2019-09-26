Elderly man who burned nurse to death sentenced to life

An 80-year-old man is sentenced to life in prison for burning a nurse to death.

Asher Faraj, was found guilty earlier this year of killing nurse 55-year-old nurse Tova Kararo.

According to the court indictment against him, Faraj, became angry after the flu shot he received from Kararo a week before the 2017 incident made him feel weak and unwell.

Faraj booked a blood test and arrived at the clinic with a bottle of flammable liquid and two lighters, according to the indictment. He waited his turn, and after he entered the examination room, deliberately covered Kararo with the liquid before setting her alight.

Faraj fled the scene in his car, but was caught by police after a chase. A psychiatric examination determined he was fit to stand trial.