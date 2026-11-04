Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Election panel ratifies results; Likud and Shas abstain

By Ariela Karmel Today, 9:52 am
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg, visits a printing factory in Kiryat Gat where ballot papers are printed for the general election, October 5, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Central Elections Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg, visits a printing factory in Kiryat Gat where ballot papers are printed for the general election, October 5, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Central Elections Committee presidium votes to approve last week’s election results, according to a statement.

Yesh Atid and Blue and White representatives vote in favor, while Likud and Shas representatives abstain, with chair Justice Noam Sohlberg casting the final vote in favor of ratifying the results.

The presidium is  made up of five members — Sohlberg and four representatives representing the four largest factions. The results will now go to a wider committee with representatives from smaller parties also, but those discussions are largely symbolic after the presidium vote.

The election results will be submitted to President Isaac Herzog later today, following which he will begin consultations with party heads on who they back for prime minister. Herzog is expected to grant a mandate to form the next government to the individual who received the most nods from the party chiefs.

The vote comes after Likud and other outgoing coalition parties sought to delay approval over unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud. Sohlberg rejected their request, writing that the committee has no authority to delay certification of the results based on information about investigations or law enforcement concerns.

Earlier today, the committee reiterated that no irregularities indicating that the vote was compromised or the results altered were found.

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