Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026

El-Sayed set to become first Muslim US senator after Michigan win

By Agencies and ToI Staff Today, 9:48 am
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Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at an election night event, early November 4, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at an election night event, early November 4, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins election to the US Senate representing Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers.

El-Sayed, a former public health official, will succeed Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

Prior to the results, the man set to be the country’s first Muslim senator gave a victory speech in which he swiped at AIPAC and Israel, and said Palestinian children shouldn’t be “murdered by our tax dollars.”

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