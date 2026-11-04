Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
El-Sayed set to become first Muslim US senator after Michigan win
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins election to the US Senate representing Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers.
El-Sayed, a former public health official, will succeed Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.
Prior to the results, the man set to be the country’s first Muslim senator gave a victory speech in which he swiped at AIPAC and Israel, and said Palestinian children shouldn’t be “murdered by our tax dollars.”
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