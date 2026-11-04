Israel critic Donavan McKinney wins Michigan US House race

Donavan McKinney, who pledged to sever military aid to Israel, wins election to the US House in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

McKinney is a democratic socialist who was backed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and other prominent progressives.

The last section of McKinney’s platform on his campaign website is labeled “Palestine.” He vows to “end the military aid and arms that America gives to Israel” and to sign the Block the Bombs Act, a resolution that would prohibit the sale of certain weapons to Israel, which gained record support among Democrats in Congress earlier this year.