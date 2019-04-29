The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Israeli Eurovision champ says boycott calls spread ‘darkness’
Israeli Eurovision champion Netta Barzilai says that calls to boycott this year’s event in Tel Aviv are “spreading darkness.”
Barzilai tells a group of foreign journalists that the Eurovision was established in the wake of World War II to heal a torn continent by being a “festival of light.”
She says: “For people to boycott light is spreading darkness.”
The singer’s win with the catchy pop anthem “Toy” earned Israel the honor of hosting the 2019 Eurovision competition next month.
But supporters of the BDS movement, a Palestinian-led campaign advocating boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel, have been calling on artists to pull out of this year’s contest because of Israeli policies toward the Palestinians.
— Agencies
Slovak court rejects request to ban parliamentary far-right party
Slovakia’s Supreme Court has dismissed a request by the country’s prosecutor general to ban a far-right party that has 14 seats in the country’s parliament.
In his request filed two years ago, Jaromir Cizna said the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia is an extremist group whose activities violate the country’s constitution.
But the court ruled today that the prosecutor general failed to provide enough evidence for the ban.
The verdict is final.
The party openly admires the Nazi puppet state that the country was during World War II. Party members use Nazi salutes, blame Roma for crime in deprived areas, consider NATO a terror group and want the country out of the alliance and the European Union.
If granted, it would have been the first ban on a parliamentary party.
— AP
Environment ministry says infestation of large black beetles not dangerous
The Ministry of Environmental Protection issues a statement reassuring Israelis that the black beetles spotted in large numbers across the county in recent days are not dangerous.
In a statement, the ministry says black beetles measuring up to 2 centimeters do not transmit diseases to humans, and therefore using pesticides on them is unnecessary.
בימים האחרונים נצפו כמויות גדולות של חיפושיות שחורות ביישובים רבים ברחבי הארץ. במשרד להגנת הסביבה הדגישו כי הן לא מזיקות ולא מעבירות מחלות ולכן אין צורך להדביר אותן
(מיכל וסרמן, צילום: ד"ר אורי שלום, המשרד להגנת הסביבה) pic.twitter.com/CY7MY1G4Ht
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 29, 2019
Jerusalem court remands driver in hit-and-run for a week
The driver in a hit-and-run in Jerusalem last week that left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition is remanded into custody for another week.
Police investigators tell the traffic court in Jerusalem that 23-year-old Netanel Sandrusi was driving irresponsibly the night of the accident, and may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Sandrusi turned himself in to police yesterday following a weeklong manhunt for the driver. He maintains his innocence.
The child was rushed to the city’s Shaare Zedek hospital. He remains in critical condition.
UAE officials: Relations with Israel won’t change despite invite to World Expo in Dubai
Emirati officials tell the Kan public broadcaster that even though Israel will be participating in World Expo in Dubai next year, this does not indicate a change in the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
“The invitation to participate does not signal a change in relations between the UAE and Israel, in the diplomatic arena, or any other area,” the organizers tell Kan.
Last week, the Foreign Ministry announced that Israel will participate in the 2020 Expo in Dubai, in what was seen as another sign of warming relations with Gulf Arab states.
Despite their lack of diplomatic relations, Sunni Arab states, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have quietly inched closer to Israel, seeing it as a key ally in rolling back their common adversary, Iran.
Over the past months, Israel’s backdoor relations with former Arab foes have increasingly entered public view.
Abbas doubles down on refusal to accept tax revenues after Israeli cuts
PA President Mahmoud Abbas restated the Palestinians’ refusal to accept tax revenues collected on their behalf by Israel so long as the Jewish state deducts millions of dollars over a dispute about prisoners.
“Our position is as it was: We will not receive any money from Israel if it is incomplete,” Abbas tells the weekly cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah. “This is something we will not accept at any cost.”
Israel collects around $190 million a month in customs duties levied on goods destined for Palestinian markets that transit through Israeli ports, and then it transfers the money to the PA.
In February, Israel decided to deduct around $10 million a month from those revenues, corresponding to the amount it said the PA paid families of prisoners or directly to inmates serving time in Israeli jails. The Palestinians responded by saying they would refuse any funds where unilateral deductions had been made.
The Kan public broadcaster reports that a month’s payment — minus the $10 million deduction — had recently been transferred to PA bank accounts, in the hope the authority would quietly accept payment. But after two weeks, the money was returned to the Israeli finance ministry, according to the report.
Yesterday, Channel 12 news reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon discussed emergency plans, should the PA economy collapse over its refusal to accept the tax dividends.
— with AFP
