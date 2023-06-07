Erdogan tells Zelensky there should be international probe of dam destruction

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday proposes, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, creating an international commission to probe the destruction of a major dam in southern Ukraine, his office reports.

“President Erdogan said that a commission could be established with the participation of experts from the warring parties, the United Nations and the international community, including Turkey, for a detailed investigation into the explosion at Kakhovka dam,” his office says after the call.