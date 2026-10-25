Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

‘Etched in my heart forever’: Second soldier killed in Hebron attack laid to rest

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Family members, friends and mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, who was killed in a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Hebron on October 23, at the military cemetery in Hod Hasharon, October 25, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)
Family members, friends and mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, who was killed in a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Hebron on October 23, at the military cemetery in Hod Hasharon, October 25, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, who was killed in an attack on Friday near the West Bank city of Hebron, is laid to rest in the military cemetery of Hod Hasharon, his hometown.

Hundreds attend the funeral in the central city, according to Hebrew reports.

“You will be etched in my heart forever,” his sister Shira says in her eulogy, according to Israel National News. “I won’t give terrorists the joy of breaking my spirit.”

She says she and her brother shared “a secret language, a language of deeds. We always knew how to have each other’s backs, to laugh at each other and to listen.”

Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem. (Israel Defense Forces)

Ynet quotes his parents as saying, “Our home is broken, we aren’t living, they’ve taken our souls.”

Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, the other soldier killed in the attack, was laid to rest in Ashkelon earlier today.

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