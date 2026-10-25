IDF strike on Gaza university reportedly kills three

Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike targeting the Islamic University in Gaza City today, according to medical officials in the Strip.

Palestinian media identifies the dead as Ashraf Dahlan, Shadi Abu Ataya, and Sami Baroud.

Shifa Hospital in Gaza City says it received three bodies and treated eight people who were wounded in the strike, and two sources at the Islamic University say those killed were administrative staff and the injured were students.

The Israeli military tells The Times of Israel that the strike targeted terror operatives, and further details would be provided later.

AFP contributed to this report.