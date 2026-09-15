EU deputies lift immunity for Polish lawmaker, who could now be charged with Holocaust denial

The European Union parliament lifts the legal immunity of extreme right-wing Polish deputy Grzegorz Braun, who could now face criminal proceedings for denying the existence of the Holocaust.
The target of several investigations for provocative acts and comments, Braun, 59, has been a European deputy since 2024. Polish prosecutors called on the parliament to lift the immunity of his Polish Crown Confederation (KKP) party in February.
He was accused of denying, during a 2025 radio interview, the existence of the Holocaust and gas chambers at the Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland.
More than one million people, nearly all of them Jews, were killed at Auschwitz during World War II and some six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust in total.
Under Polish law, a jail term of up to three years can be ordered for the public denial of Nazi atrocities, communist crimes, crimes against humanity, or war crimes.
Braun’s immunity has already been lifted for investigations into the extinguishing of Hanukkah candles in the Polish parliament with a fire extinguisher, destroying an exhibition on the LGBTQ community, and attacks on Ukrainian and European symbols.
The lifting of immunity by the EU parliament is not a finding of guilt; it merely allows an investigation and potential proceedings.
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