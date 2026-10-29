Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde to step down in February
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will step down in February 2027, several months before her term expires in October next year, the Frankfurt-based institution says.
“European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde today informed the Governing Council and the president of the European Council Antonio Costa that she will step down from her position on 7 February 2027,” the ECB says in a statement.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Herzog urges ‘thorough’ probe into alleged election interference, warns against ‘tarnishing’ Arab community
- 3 oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines in Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says
- Balad chief accuses Netanyahu of laying groundwork to reject election results with ‘racist blood libel’
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