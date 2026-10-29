Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde to step down in February

By AFP Today, 12:37 pm
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President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde addresses the media during a press conference after an ECB governing council meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde addresses the media during a press conference after an ECB governing council meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will step down in February 2027, several months before her term expires in October next year, the Frankfurt-based institution says.

“European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde today informed the Governing Council and the president of the European Council Antonio Costa that she will step down from her position on 7 February 2027,” the ECB says in a statement.

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