Shin Bet chief meets Netanyahu, Eisenkot to discuss probe into alleged election interference

Shin Bet chief David Zini met yesterday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the investigation into foreign interference in elections, Hebrew media reports.

The Shin Bet initiated the meeting, according to the reports, and had begun looking into the matter before the election.

This morning, Zini met with Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, says the party.

“During the meeting, he was updated on the suspicions regarding foreign interference in the election in Israel. Eisenkot offered his support for the Shin Bet and law enforcement officials for a swift and transparent investigation,” the statement says.