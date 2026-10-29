Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Shin Bet chief meets Netanyahu, Eisenkot to discuss probe into alleged election interference

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:20 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) in Jerusalem on September 7 and Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot in Rosh HaAyin on September 7, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) in Jerusalem on September 7 and Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot in Rosh HaAyin on September 7, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90)

Shin Bet chief David Zini met yesterday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the investigation into foreign interference in elections, Hebrew media reports.

The Shin Bet initiated the meeting, according to the reports, and had begun looking into the matter before the election.

This morning, Zini met with Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, says the party.

“During the meeting, he was updated on the suspicions regarding foreign interference in the election in Israel. Eisenkot offered his support for the Shin Bet and law enforcement officials for a swift and transparent investigation,” the statement says.

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