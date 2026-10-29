Unnamed officials say alleged electoral interference on a smaller scale than suggested

Unnamed officials tell Ynet and the Kan public broadcaster that the alleged electoral interference by Qatar is on a far smaller scale than reports would suggest.

“It’s a much smaller affair than is being made out. It’s not something that hasn’t happened in the past — it’s just that here it crossed a certain threshold of evidence that requires an investigation,” the source, described as “nonpolitical,” tells the Ynet news site.

Unnamed sources who have been updated on the details of the Shin Bet investigation into the alleged electoral fraud tell the Kan public broadcaster that the suspicions being examined are relatively small in scope.

Earlier today, Dean Livne, director general of the Central Elections Committee, told Kan that there is “no basis for the claims of election theft.”

“We received a list of claims, not evidence, from the Likud party and other parties. Some of them are real, and some of them may not be,” he says.