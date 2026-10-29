Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Ra’am leader Abbas denies involvement in alleged election interference, accuses Netanyahu of incitement against Arabs

By Ariela Karmel Today, 2:44 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Lawmaker Mansour Abbas, leader of the Ra’am party, speaks to supporters during a campaign event ahead of Israel’s general election in the northern Israeli town of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, October 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Lawmaker Mansour Abbas, leader of the Ra’am party, speaks to supporters during a campaign event ahead of Israel’s general election in the northern Israeli town of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, October 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas denies any involvement in alleged foreign interference in Tuesday’s election, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of incitement against Arab citizens in response to the unprecedented electoral gains made by Arab parties.

“Ra’am has no connection whatsoever to the affair in question or to any other such affairs,” Abbas says in a statement, pledging to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

He welcomes Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg’s request for a Shin Bet investigation into suspected foreign funding aimed at influencing the election, saying “safeguarding the integrity of elections and upholding the rule of law are civic and democratic duties to which we are firmly committed.”

Invoking the Qatargate affair, Abbas says: “To Abu Yair [Netanyahu], who employs Qatari agents in his office, we have one message in response to the campaign of incitement and delegitimization he is waging against Arab citizens: There will be nothing [found], because there is nothing.”

“But unlike you, in our case, it is the truth and not just another lie,” he adds, referring to the corruption cases for which the premier is on trial.

Netanyahu aide Yonatan Urich, who remains employed by the premier, has acknowledged working for Qatar while also serving in the Prime Minister’s Office, both before and after October 7, 2023, and is under investigation along with other Netanyahu aides over the affair.

Sohlberg has presented no public evidence substantiating the suspicions or identifying the foreign entities involved, but Netanyahu’s Likud has seized on the investigation to accuse Arab parties of benefiting from foreign-funded vote buying.

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