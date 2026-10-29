Golan and Lapid meet as part of effort ‘to save Israel’ following election

The Democrats chairman Yair Golan meets with B’Yachad no. 2 Yair Lapid, as part of efforts to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the election.

“I am determined to make every effort, to turn over every stone and act with our partners in order to save Israel,” Golan writes in a post on X.

“We will continue to work in tandem. We won’t give up on the opportunity for change.”

יוצא מפגישה טובה עם חברי, יאיר לפיד. אני נחוש לעשות כל מאמץ, להפוך כל אבן ולפעול עם כל שותפינו כדי להציל את ישראל. נמשיך לעבוד בתיאום. לא נוותר על ההזדמנות לשינוי. נעשה ונצליח ???????? pic.twitter.com/jQLZgv69Iz — Yair Golan – יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) October 29, 2026