Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Golan and Lapid meet as part of effort ‘to save Israel’ following election

Today, 3:46 pm
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The Democrats chairman Yair Golan meets with B’Yachad no. 2 Yair Lapid, as part of efforts to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the election.

“I am determined to make every effort, to turn over every stone and act with our partners in order to save Israel,” Golan writes in a post on X.

“We will continue to work in tandem. We won’t give up on the opportunity for change.”

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