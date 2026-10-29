Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Palestinian Authority’s Abbas hopes for ‘dialogue’ with new Israeli government

By AFP Today, 3:51 pm
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Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, October 29, 2026. (Press and Informations Office/Pool Photo via AP)
Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, October 29, 2026. (Press and Informations Office/Pool Photo via AP)

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says that he hoped the election of a new Israeli government will allow for the resumption of peace talks.

“For many years now, we have been extending a hand to the Israeli side in order to achieve peace with them, so that Israel and Palestine may live in security, stability and peace,” Abbas says during a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia.

“We hope that, immediately after a new Israeli government is formed, we will be able to engage in dialogue together,” he adds.

Support for the idea of negotiations for a two-state solution has all but been dropped from the mainstream political agenda in Israel.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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