Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026
Palestinian Authority’s Abbas hopes for ‘dialogue’ with new Israeli government
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says that he hoped the election of a new Israeli government will allow for the resumption of peace talks.
“For many years now, we have been extending a hand to the Israeli side in order to achieve peace with them, so that Israel and Palestine may live in security, stability and peace,” Abbas says during a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia.
“We hope that, immediately after a new Israeli government is formed, we will be able to engage in dialogue together,” he adds.
Support for the idea of negotiations for a two-state solution has all but been dropped from the mainstream political agenda in Israel.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
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