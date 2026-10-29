Palestinian Authority’s Abbas hopes for ‘dialogue’ with new Israeli government

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says that he hoped the election of a new Israeli government will allow for the resumption of peace talks.

“For many years now, we have been extending a hand to the Israeli side in order to achieve peace with them, so that Israel and Palestine may live in security, stability and peace,” Abbas says during a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia.

“We hope that, immediately after a new Israeli government is formed, we will be able to engage in dialogue together,” he adds.

Support for the idea of negotiations for a two-state solution has all but been dropped from the mainstream political agenda in Israel.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.