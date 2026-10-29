Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Police: Palestinian woman found dead in Acre apartment, Nablus resident arrested

By Noam Lehmann Today, 3:00 pm
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A Palestinian woman from the West Bank was found dead a short while ago in an apartment in Acre in northern Israel, police say.

Officers are gathering evidence on the scene and have arrested a Palestinian man from Nablus in connection with the case, police add.

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