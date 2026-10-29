Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Questions over why Zini didn’t inform Sohlberg of fraud concerns before election day

Today, 2:11 pm
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(L) Central Elections Committee head Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg and (R) Shin Bet chief David Zini. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
(L) Central Elections Committee head Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg and (R) Shin Bet chief David Zini. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90, Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Channel 12 news reports that while the Shin Bet had intelligence about the possibility of electoral interference before Tuesday’s vote, the security agency did not inform anyone in the Central Elections Committee, including panel chair Justice Noam Sohlberg.

The outlet notes that there was an assessment held between the two bodies on Tuesday, as the vote was ongoing, and still Shin Bet chief David Zini made no mention of the alleged concerns.

The broadcaster says that unnamed legal sources have expressed puzzlement over why, if there were serious concerns, they not have been mentioned on the day.

On Tuesday, Zini toured the CEC’s central command center and said that the elections were going well.

“Voter turnout is high, and we can confidently tell the citizens of Israel that the elections are being monitored and conducted in a proper and inspiring manner,” he said after touring the facility.

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot said earlier today that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was trying to undermine the election results.

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