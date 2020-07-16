Ex-IDF officer convicted of striking activist with rifle to lead Jerusalem’s virus response

The Jerusalem Municipality announces it has appointed a former IDF officer convicted for striking a Danish peace activist in the face with his rifle to manage the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt. Col. (Res.) Shalom Eisner has been serving as the National Security Council’s representative to the capital, which is leading the country in the number of active COVID-19 infections.

Eisner reached a plea deal with the military over the 2012 incident under which he served two months of community service and was ordered to resign his commission at the minimum retirement age.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Municipality doesn’t spell out what Eisner’s responsibilities will be but says it’ll prepare a plan to “receive authority, resources and tools to eradicate the virus in the city.”