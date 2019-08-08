Father of Dvir Sorek says he ‘can’t avoid smiling’ when thinking about him

Yoav Sorek, father of terror victim Dvir Sorek, mourns his son at the funeral in the West Bank settlement of Ofra.

“Dear precious, loved Dvir, in a few days we were supposed to celebrate your 19th birthday,” he says. “I think of these 19 years and I can’t avoid smiling because your memory reminds me of a bright face, positive thought, innocence and love for humanity.

“We received a gift for almost 19 years, a gift that spread light and goodness inside the family and outside of it. Without pretentiousness and without cynicism, for this gift I have said and I will say again: God giveth and God taketh away.

“Evil lovers of death took your life, my Dvir, but they did not harm your innocence, light and love. You left us pure, and we will try to bring about light and goodness, to strengthen our family despite the pain and to choose life.”