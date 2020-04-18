Finance ministry chief: Businesses will have to supervise themselves

Finance Ministry Director-General Shai Babad says businesses will have to supervise themselves and that the government will not check adherence to the new “Purple Badge” guidelines.

He says that if businesses do not stick to the guidelines, “we will have to return to closure.”

According to the new directives, businesses will have to take customers’ temperatures and limit the number of people in a store. Businesses that open tomorrow will be places considered to be at low-risk of infection spreading, says Babad.

He adds that services and manufacturing industries will be allowed to increase their workforce by 30% of what it was prior to the crisis.