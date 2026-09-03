Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Firebrand MK Tally Gotliv to leave Likud, run with Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit

By Ariela Karmel Today, 8:35 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Knesset member Tally Gotliv (left) and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attend a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on petitions challenging laws targeting UNRWA, August 3, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Knesset member Tally Gotliv (left) and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attend a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on petitions challenging laws targeting UNRWA, August 3, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud announces that firebrand MK Tally Gotliv will leave the party to run on far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit slate in the October 27 election, after days of speculation over her political future.

Under the agreement, Likud will allow Gotliv to run with Otzma Yehudit without formally designating her as a breakaway lawmaker, which can restrict an MK’s ability to run with another existing party in the subsequent election. Gotliv will also remain bound by Likud faction discipline in parliamentary votes until the next Knesset is sworn in, the party says.

The move comes after Gotliv, known for her inflammatory statements and conduct, publicly floated leaving Likud following a disappointing result in the party’s primary last month. Gotliv came 12th in the primary but was pushed down to the 20th spot on Likud’s electoral slate due to the large number of slots reserved for Netanyahu’s picks.

According to Hebrew media reports, the premier’s push for reserved slots was based on concerns that the primary could elevate controversial candidates who are highly popular among the Likud base, such as Gotliv.

Following the primary, Gotliv alleged fraud, claiming that her name had been left off ballots at some polling stations.

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