Footage from flydubai flight shows alarm in cabin moments after plane took plunge

Videos taken by passengers aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv shows the moments after the plane took a rapid plunge.

Two hours and fifteen minutes into the flight, the Boeing 737 MAX suddenly took a sharp nosedive, dropping from 34,000 to around 17,000 feet in under a minute as it sped up from 411 knots to nearly 600.

Footage taken by a passenger aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv after the plane took a rapid plunge. pic.twitter.com/O3vd5644pL — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 30, 2026

The plane recovered slightly for several seconds, reaching 21,725 feet, before dropping sharply again, this time to just under 15,000 feet.

Over the next hour, the plane failed to maintain a steady altitude, though it remained around 15,000 feet, indicating it was being controlled by hand rather than autopilot.

Another video clip taken by a passenger aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv shows the plane taking a rapid plunge. According to flight tracking data, the plane dropped more than 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/wtiqBYhEw1 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 30, 2026