Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Footage from flydubai flight shows alarm in cabin moments after plane took plunge

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:05 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Videos taken by passengers aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv shows the moments after the plane took a rapid plunge.

Two hours and fifteen minutes into the flight, the Boeing 737 MAX suddenly took a sharp nosedive, dropping from 34,000 to around 17,000 feet in under a minute as it sped up from 411 knots to nearly 600.

The plane recovered slightly for several seconds, reaching 21,725 feet, before dropping sharply again, this time to just under 15,000 feet.

Over the next hour, the plane failed to maintain a steady altitude, though it remained around 15,000 feet, indicating it was being controlled by hand rather than autopilot.

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