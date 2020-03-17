Foreign minister says El Al will help bring back hundreds of Israelis stranded in Peru
Six more coronavirus cases reported, bringing total to 304

Four people in serious condition, 11 moderately ill, while the rest have light symptoms; 5 people are no longer sick, Health Ministry says

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:53 am

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

People wearing protective masks walk into Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital on March 16, 2020 in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, as the Jewish state introduces stringent measures to control the coronavirus pandemic (JACK GUEZ / AFP)
People wearing protective masks walk into Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital on March 16, 2020 in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, as the Jewish state introduces stringent measures to control the coronavirus pandemic (JACK GUEZ / AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

9:48 am

Foreign minister says El Al will help bring back hundreds of Israelis stranded in Peru

Foreign Minister Israel Katz says that the El Al airline will help bring back hundreds of Israelis stranded in Peru as countries in South America close their borders to try and stem the spread of coronavirus in the continent.

“I have now spoken to El Al’s management and it has agreed that the company will mobilize to find a solution for the return of young Israelis from Peru to their caring families in Israel,” Katz writes on Twitter.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate the details with the company and with the Peru authorities. El Al’s longstanding tradition as a national airline providing emergency assistance continues even now,” he says.

— ToI staff

9:26 am

Main Memorial Day ceremonies to be held without audience, smaller ones canceled

Israel’s Memorial Day national ceremonies will take place without audiences and the smaller events planned for municipal cemeteries will be canceled outright in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Defense Ministry says.

“In an effort to preserve the health of the public on the one hand and to uphold national traditions, the defense minister ordered the Defense Ministry and the IDF Manpower Directorate to hold the central ceremonies at the Western Wall (on Memorial Day eve) and at Mount Herzl (on Memorial Day) as planned but without an audience, and that they will be livestreamed,” the ministry says.

The smaller ceremonies that were scheduled to take place in military cemeteries across the country will be canceled “and in their place IDF soldiers will hold a candlelight vigil and say the Kaddish (prayer),” the ministry says.

8:58 am

Six more coronavirus cases reported, bringing total to 304

The Health Ministry reports six more confirmed cases of the coronoavirus overnight, bringing the country’s total to 304.

According to the ministry, four people are currently in serious condition with the disease, while another 11 are moderately ill.

The vast majority of the confirmed carriers of the virus –284 of the 304 — are displaying only light symptoms. Another five people are no longer sick and are recuperating, the ministry says, up from four yesterday.

The patients are being treated in hospitals across the country and in their homes in some cases.

8:58 am

Economy minister says lockdown of whole country still a possibility

Economy Minister Eli Cohen says Israel is considering dramatically increasing its restrictions on movement for all Israelis in a bid to further slow the spread of the coronavirus and may still introduce a complete lockdown of citizens.

“A general closure is a possibility that is being talked about,” Cohen tells Army Radio.

Cohen’s comments come the morning after the government called on the country to further reduce interpersonal contact by working from home and maintaining physical distance.

9:48 am

