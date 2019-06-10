Former Red Sox star Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic

Three time World Series champion David Ortiz was shot and wounded late Sunday at an amusement center in his native Dominican Republic, local authorities confirm.

Ortiz was shot in the back by a motorcyclist and “the bullet went through his stomach,” Dominican National Police spokesman Felix Duran Mejia tells CNN.

Ortiz, 43 was taken to a hospital in nearby Santo Domingo where he underwent surgery.

Ortiz’s father Leo Ortiz told local reporters the former Boston Red Sox star was out of surgery and stable, US sports broadcaster ESPN says.

“David’s family has confirmed that he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back/abdominal region,” the Red Sox said in a statement on Twitter.

“David is being treated at Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo where he is recovering after surgery.”

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, including Dominican TV host Jhoel Lopez who was with Ortiz, ESPN reported, quoting the Dominican National Police director.

It was not known who the intended target was.

