Gallant to discuss overhaul’s impact on security at Knesset panel; coalition heads to meet on next steps

Freshly dismissed defense minister Yoav Gallant arrives at the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for a closed discussion on how the judicial shakeup is impacting national security.

Gallant made a public plea to pause the legislation on Saturday, arguing that the judicial overhaul was hurting Israel’s national resilience and posed a credible security threat.

Netanyahu dismissed him on Sunday, triggering unprecedented national protests overnight.

Meanwhile, coalition heads are said set to meet at 9am to discuss the national response to the defense minister’s dismissal and steps forward with their judicial overhaul.