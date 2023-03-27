Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Gallant to discuss overhaul’s impact on security at Knesset panel; coalition heads to meet on next steps

By Carrie Keller-Lynn 27 March 2023, 8:44 am Edit

Carrie Keller-Lynn is a political and legal correspondent for The Times of Israel

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrives for a meeting at the Knesset on March 27, 2023 (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrives for a meeting at the Knesset on March 27, 2023 (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Freshly dismissed defense minister Yoav Gallant arrives at the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for a closed discussion on how the judicial shakeup is impacting national security.

Gallant made a public plea to pause the legislation on Saturday, arguing that the judicial overhaul was hurting Israel’s national resilience and posed a credible security threat.

Netanyahu dismissed him on Sunday, triggering unprecedented national protests overnight.

Meanwhile, coalition heads are said set to meet at 9am to discuss the national response to the defense minister’s dismissal and steps forward with their judicial overhaul.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.