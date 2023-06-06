Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Gallant: We have a ‘better response’ to any weapons our enemies are ‘bragging about’

By Emanuel Fabian 6 June 2023, 7:17 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF officers during a drill in northern Israel, June 6, 2023. (Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF officers during a drill in northern Israel, June 6, 2023. (Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responds to Iran’s claims of developing a hypersonic missile, saying Israel will always have a solution to counter it.

“I hear our enemies bragging about various weapon developments, for any such thing, we have a better response — at air, in the sea and on land, with defensive and offensive capabilities,” Gallant says during a visit to the military’s Northern Command amid a major drill.

“We will know how to protect the citizens of Israel, and how to strike our enemies with a crushing blow if, God forbid, they start a war against us,” he says in video remarks.

Gallant meets with senior officers leading an exercise in northern Israel, part of the Israel Defense Forces’ two-week-long “Firm Hand” exercise. The drill is focused on a potential multifront war with Iran and its terror proxies across the Middle East, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah.

“If Hezbollah makes a mistake and starts a war against Israel, we will hit it hard, and send Lebanon back to the stone age,” Gallant adds.

