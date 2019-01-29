‘Game of Thrones’ actress says anti-Semitic abuse changed her online habits

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
UK’s May said seeking to re-open Brexit divorce deal
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May will seek “changes” to the withdrawal agreement she negotiated with EU leaders last month, her spokesman says, even though Brussels has insisted it will not re-open the deal.
“We have to have a deal which can carry the support of parliament and that’s going to require some changes to the withdrawal agreement,” the spokesman says ahead of a series of parliamentary votes on Britain’s Brexit strategy.
— AFP
China tells US to stop ‘unreasonable crackdown’ on Huawei
BEIJING — China calls on Washington to “stop the unreasonable crackdown” on Huawei after the United States stepped up pressure on the tech giant by indicting it on charges of stealing technology and violating sanctions on Iran.
Beijing will “firmly defend” its companies, a foreign ministry statement says. It gives no indication whether Beijing might retaliate for the charges against Huawei, China’s first global tech brand and the biggest maker of switching gear for phone and internet companies.
Huawei Technologies Ltd., which has spent a decade battling US accusations it is a front for Chinese spying, denies committing any of the violations cited in Monday’s indictment.
The foreign ministry complains Washington has “mobilized state power” to hurt Chinese companies “in an attempt to strangle fair and just operations.”
“We strongly urge the United States to stop the unreasonable crackdown on Chinese companies including Huawei,” says the statement read on state TV. It says Beijing will defend the “lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies” but gives no details.
The charges unsealed Monday by the Justice Department accused Huawei of trying to take a piece of a robot and other technology from a T-Mobile lab that was used to test smartphones. Huawei passed Apple in mid-2018 as the second-biggest global smartphone brand after Samsung.
— AP
Rivlin rejects clemency request from bribe-taking former chief rabbi
President Reuven Rivlin rejects a clemency request from Israel’s former Ashkenazi chief rabbi, Yona Metzger, who is serving a 3.5-year prison sentence after being convicted on a string of corruption charges.
The president notes that a pardon “is intended for isolated and exceptional cases,” saying he had reviewed the case and given his opinion on the evidence and the crimes in a letter to Metzger, Hebrew-language media reports.
Metzger is expected to face a parole board soon, where it is thought he will argue for early release and relief from the fines imposed by his sentence.
In 2017, Metzger pleaded guilty to fraud, theft, conspiracy, breach of trust, money laundering, tax offenses and accepting bribes involving some NIS 10 million ($2.6 million) under a plea bargain reached with state prosecutors.
EU urges internet giants to work harder fighting fake news
BRUSSELS — European Union authorities are urging Facebook, Google and Twitter to work harder to combat fake news ahead of upcoming bloc-wide parliamentary elections.
The EU’s executive commissioners say today that while the US internet giants have made some progress, they need to pick up the pace of their work fighting disinformation.
The Commission has been turning up the heat on tech giants ahead of the elections scheduled for May, in which millions of people in 27 EU member countries will vote for 705 lawmakers in the bloc’s parliament.
The EU’s digital and security commissioners say at a press briefing that they’re concerned that some tools the tech companies have introduced to scrutinize political ads have not yet been rolled out to all of the EU member countries.
— AP
‘Game of Thrones’ actress says anti-Semitic abuse changed her online habits
A Jewish actress on the cast of the television series “Game of Thrones” says online anti-Semitic attacks over her posts on the Holocaust have made her change how she uses social media.
“I must say that I have disabled the comments on my Instagram simply because my skin wasn’t thick enough,” Laura Pradelska, who portrays Quaithe on the HBO hit series, says in a BBC interview.
The abuse, she says, is “mostly to do with Israel, and it’s completely uncalled for because I tend to post pretty pictures, of rehearsal, of work that I do.”
In April 2017, Pradelska, who was born in Germany, recounted her grandmother’s story of survival in the Holocaust during a Jewish community commemoration. That year, she also hosted a charity event whose proceeds went to Sheba Medical Center, a hospital in Israel.
“I am outspoken, and I do work with organizations. That doesn’t mean I necessarily have to have a political opinion, and I’m not really equipped to go into major discussions,” she tells the BBC.
— JTA
John Malkovich to star in Weinstein-inspired play in London
LONDON — John Malkovich is returning to the London stage as a powerful Hollywood producer accused of sexual misconduct, in a play with strong echoes of the Harvey Weinstein saga.
Producers announce today that Malkovich will star in the world premiere of David Mamet’s “Bitter Wheat,” which recounts the fall from grace of a “depraved Hollywood mogul.”
Malkovich tells the BBC that the play “started as reaction to all the news that came out, in particular about Harvey Weinstein” but that the central character is “not particularly Harvey Weinstein.”
Scores of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. He denies allegations of non-consensual sex.
Mamet, whose plays include “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “Oleanna,” also directs the production. It runs at London’s Garrick Theatre from June 7 to September 14.
— AP
Palestinian man, 45, critically hurt in violent protest at Gaza border
Palestinians in Gaza report that a 45-year-old man is critically wounded from IDF fire during a violent protest at the Gaza border in the northern Strip.
According to reports from the area, rioters are attempting to approach the border fence and damage it. IDF troops are reportedly firing crowd-dispersal ordnance.
