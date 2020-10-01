Gamzu says Moshe Bar Siman-Tov would be a worthy successor

Gamzu says former Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov would be a worthy successor to his post as the country’s top official on the virus response, which he is expected to vacate in November.

Bar Siman-Tov is “a friend,” he says.

“If they decide he’s the next candidate, I would welcome it. He’s a worthy” choice, he says, a day after the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that Bar Siman-Tov was offered the position.