Gantz calls on ‘third bloc’ of parties to unite ahead of election

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz issues an appeal to members of the so-called third bloc to unite ahead of the October 27 election to establish a “broad Zionist government.”

“After the fighting in the streets, we desperately need hope for peace among ourselves. The hope for unity must start with us. We have reached a time of decision. Faced with internal and external challenges, only a broad Zionist government can stand strong. I call on everyone who shares this vision: we must act together to achieve it,” Gantz declares in a video.

Blue and White is part of the so-called third bloc of center-right parties that aim to force a compromise between the two larger blocs in order to create a broad Zionist unity government. None of the members of the bloc have yet to pass the electoral threshold in polls.

Gantz reportedly met yesterday with Gilad Erdan, head of the Unity party, as part of ongoing contacts between the two parties. The deadline for parties to submit their official electoral slates is September 8.