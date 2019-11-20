Gantz: Netanyahu stymied coalition talks with ‘insults, slander and childish videos’

Gantz says Netanyahu and his team were largely uncooperative during the last four weeks of coalition negotiations as he sought to muster the support of a required majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

“I asked the prime minister, who lost the election, to conduct direct negotiations, but I was met with insults, slander and childish videos,” he says in a televised speech.

“The people chose me and my partners in Blue and White to lead Israel, and nobody has the right to thwart the people’s choice,” he adds.

Gantz’s failure to form a new government by tonight’s deadline dashes his hopes of toppling Netanyahu and pushes the country closer toward an unprecedented third election in less than a year.