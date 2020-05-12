Gantz resigns as Knesset speaker ahead of new government’s swearing-in

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz submits his resignation as Knesset speaker, ahead of the expected swearing-in of the new government on Thursday.

As a Knesset speaker’s resignation doesn’t take effect for 48 hours and the speaker can’t serve simultaneously as a government minister, Gantz had to resign today to be sworn-in as defense minister Thursday.

Earlier reports said Gantz was considering holding off on resigning over concerns the coalition deal between Blue and White and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party could fall apart and that the swearing-in of the government could be delayed.

Likud lawmaker Yariv Levin, who is set to be the new Knesset speaker, simultaneously resigns as tourism minister.