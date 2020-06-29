Gantz said to demand ‘operative’ control of virus response transferred to Defense Ministry

Defense Minister Benny Gantz says “whatever isn’t connected to the fight against the coronavirus can wait,” appearing to urge Prime Minister Netanyahu to put off his pledge to begin annexing parts of the West Bank this week.

In remarks at a Knesset faction meeting, Gantz warns “the fight against the coronavirus will be long,” which he says is why his Blue and White party agreed to form a government with Netanyahu’s Likud.

“It’s not enough to thinks weeks. It won’t be helpful. We must think at least a year,” he says, without elaborating.

While applauding the government’s move to address the pandemic and accompanying economic problems, Gantz says the decision yesterday to extend eligibility for unemployment benefits to mid-August isn’t enough.

“But let’s be honest, this is only a Band-aid that doesn’t really stop the bleeding for long,” he says.

Ending his remarks, Gantz vows Israel will beat the coronavirus.

“Whatever isn’t connected to the fight against the coronavirus can wait for the days after the virus,” he says.