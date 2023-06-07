Gantz warns Netanyahu against ‘plunging us into the abyss of extremism’

National Unity leader Benny Gantz says that next week’s election to place two lawmakers on the Judicial Selection Committee is “a significant test point.”

Gantz says that if the coalition pushes through two candidates from its own camp, rather than splitting the seats with the opposition, “it will have severe consequences for the State of Israel,” and will “damage democracy, and alongside it and as a result of it, create damage to security, the economy, and society.”

In remarks directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Gantz says that the premier “must decide whether to follow a responsible course, or to plunge us into the abyss of extremism.”

“Netanyahu, don’t gamble with the State of Israel,” he adds.

Hours earlier, Gantz threw his party’s support behind a single opposition candidate for the election, bettering his camp’s chances of securing a seat on the panel.