Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Gantz warns Netanyahu against ‘plunging us into the abyss of extremism’

By Carrie Keller-Lynn 7 June 2023, 6:34 pm Edit

Carrie Keller-Lynn is a political and legal correspondent for The Times of Israel

National Unity party leader Benny Gantz speaks at the Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economy and Society, hosted in Jerusalem by Israel Democracy Institute, May 31, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
National Unity leader Benny Gantz says that next week’s election to place two lawmakers on the Judicial Selection Committee is “a significant test point.”

Gantz says that if the coalition pushes through two candidates from its own camp, rather than splitting the seats with the opposition, “it will have severe consequences for the State of Israel,” and will “damage democracy, and alongside it and as a result of it, create damage to security, the economy, and society.”

In remarks directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Gantz says that the premier “must decide whether to follow a responsible course, or to plunge us into the abyss of extremism.”

“Netanyahu, don’t gamble with the State of Israel,” he adds.

Hours earlier, Gantz threw his party’s support behind a single opposition candidate for the election, bettering his camp’s chances of securing a seat on the panel.

