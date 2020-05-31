Government set to approve widespread budget cuts in order to establish new ministries
Government set to approve widespread cuts in order to establish new ministries

Creation of 6 new offices requires slashing of 300 positions and 1.5% spending reduction to free up NIS 100 million, in move opposition slams as ‘wasteful and out of touch’

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:14 pm 1 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Ministers meet in the Knesset on May 28, 2020. (Koby Gideon/GPO)
Ministers meet in the Knesset on May 28, 2020. (Koby Gideon/GPO)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

3:30 pm

Teacher went to work at Jerusalem school knowing he had virus, leading to 100+ new cases

The surge in new coronavirus cases is largely centered on the Gymnasia Rehavia elementary school in Jerusalem, where a “super-spreader” teacher has caused the infections of over 100 people after coming to school despite knowing he was sick, Channel 12 reports.

The school has been shuttered temporarily, and all the students and staff at Gymnasia are in the process of being tested.

 

3:20 pm

IDF looking into claim that soldiers slashed tires of Palestinian car, tear-gassed home

The Israeli military says it is investigating claims by the left-wing B’Tselem human rights organization that soldiers slashed the tires of a Palestinian car and threw tear gas grenades into the courtyard of a home in the village of Kafr Qadum in the northern West Bank yesterday.

B’Tselem released footage of the incidents, which occurred around the time of a weekly demonstration in the village against the closure of one of the entrances to it to make room for the expansion of the nearby Kedumim settlement.

“The house at which the gas grenades were thrown belongs to Murad Shtewi, one of the leaders of the protests in the village, at a time when he was there with his wife and five children,” according to B’Tselem.

In the footage from the scenes, there does not appear to be any immediate violence in the area preceding the soldiers’ actions.

“We’re looking into it,” the army says.

— Judah Ari Gross

3:19 pm

Government set to approve widespread budget cuts in order to establish new ministries

The cabinet is set to approve a widespread government-wide budget cut in a controversial decision that will allow for the establishment of six new ministries.

The approved government decision will see a 1.5% cut to the budgets of all government offices, specifically at the upper personnel level. The move will slash 300 posts from the various offices to free up some NIS 100 million.

The new offices being created are Ze’ev Elkin’s Water Resources and Higher Education ministries, Orly Levy-Abekasis’s Ministry of Community Empowerment, David Amsalem’s Cyber Ministry, Tzipi Hotovely and Tzachi Hanegbi’s Settlements Ministry, and Benny Gantz’s Alternate Prime Minister’s Office.

2:49 pm

Gas prices set to rise 9% after historic low amid pandemic

Gas prices are set to rise by 9% tonight as the demand for oil slowly starts to increase once again after a historic low last month.

A liter of gasoline will be sold at gas stations at a maximum price of NIS 5.21 ($1.49) per liter (.26 of a gallon), according to The Market business daily. This is a .42 shekel increase from last month.

2:49 pm

PM says too early to refer to latest uptick as ‘trend’; still, economy ‘must remain open’

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says about the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases: “We will evaluate our steps and if needed we will change our policy accordingly.”

Netanyahu stresses, however, that the economy “has to remain open.”

2:26 pm

Iran says virus cases surpass 150,000

Iran says its caseload of novel coronavirus infections passed the grim milestone of 150,000, as the country struggles to contain a recent upward trend.

The government has largely lifted the restrictions it imposed in order to halt a COVID-19 outbreak that first emerged in mid-February.

But the health ministry has warned of a potential virus resurgence with new cluster outbreaks in a number of provinces.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says 2,516 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 151,466.

Infections have been on a rising trajectory in the Islamic Republic since hitting a near two-month low on May 2.

Jahanpour says the virus had claimed another 63 lives over the same period, raising the overall toll to 7,797.

So far the government has reimposed a lockdown only in Khuzestan province on Iran’s southwestern border with Iraq.

It remains “red,” the highest level on Iran’s color-coded risk scale.

Experts both at home and abroad have voiced skepticism about Iran’s official figures, saying the real toll could be much higher.

— AFP

2:18 pm

Egypt army says 19 Islamic militants killed in Sinai

Egypt’s military says it has killed 19 militants in targeted ground and air operations as part of its battle to quell a long-running Islamist insurgency in north Sinai.

Five soldiers were killed or wounded in the operations last week, according to the online video statement, which did not specify the number of military fatalities.

The video, replete with a dramatic score, said troops had killed three “extremely dangerous” militants as well as 16 others in precision airstrikes on their “terrorist hideouts.”

“Two officers, a non-commissioned officer and two soldiers were killed and wounded in the operations,” the statement says.

Troops had recovered troves of automatic rifles, hand grenades and rocket-propelled grenades in possession of the militants, the army adds.

Security forces have been battling a long-running Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt’s northeast that is spearheaded by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.

— AFP

2:17 pm

Opposition head blasts government for handing out half a billion shekels ‘for itself’

Opposition chairman Yair Lapid issues a statement blasting the government after ministers approved new budgets for the newly formed offices created by the Gantz-Netanyahu coalition deal.

“The government handed half a billion shekels to itself today. Not for the self-employed, not for the unemployed, not for small businesses, but for itself,” says Lapid.

“For redundant offices like the Water Resources Ministry, the nonexistent Community Empowerment Ministry and for deputy ministers that no one needs. Detached lawmakers, we’ve had enough of you.”

2:16 pm

Health minister warns of possible new lockdown as infection rate jumps to 2.5%

Newly appointed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warns of the possibility of having to institute a new lockdown, saying the rate of positive coronavirus tests was now five times higher than several days ago.

At a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Edelstein notes the sharp increase in infections over the past few days, adding that “either it all turns out to be okay, or we will be back under lockdown, and much faster than people think.”

Edelstein said that while a week ago the rate of positive results out of all COVID-19 tests was about 0.5 percent, that had jumped to 2.5% on Saturday.

Stressing that Israel has the capacity to test 15,000 people per day, he called on people to go get tested whenever they have symptoms: “If the public cooperates, we will know what the real numbers are among the population.”

— Michael Bachner

