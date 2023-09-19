Guterres expected to highlight West Bank deaths in UN address

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to deliver the inaugural speech of the UN’s 78th General Assembly, where he is expected to highlight civilian deaths in the West Bank, among other matters.

Guterres has made a point of devoting the start of the week to development, with nations on Monday pledging to keep trying to meet elusive UN-backed goals of eradicating poverty by 2030.

“People are looking to their leaders for a way out of this mess,” Guterres says ahead of the annual gathering of presidents and premiers, ministers and monarchs at the General Assembly.

He says the world needs action now – not merely more words – to deal with the worsening climate emergency, escalating conflicts, “dramatic technological disruptions” and a global cost-of-living crisis that is increasing hunger and poverty.

“Yet in the face of all this and more,” Guterres says, “geopolitical divisions are undermining our capacity to respond.”

You can watch the addresses here: