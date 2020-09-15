Haley: ‘Regardless of your politics,’ Mideast treaties should be celebrated

A senior Trump administration official says hundreds of people are invited to attend the White House ceremony marking the establishment of ties between Irsael and the UAE and Bahrain.

A symbolic handshake between the Arab representatives and Netanyahu is not ruled out, the official says.

“All sides are excited,” the official tells reporters.

“Coronavirus (is) in the background of everybody’s minds, although everybody will have been tested,” he says. So “if they are to engage in any sort of physical contact that will be understood.”

The senior administration official says mask wearing was encouraged but “we’re not going to require anybody to do so.”

— with AFP