The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Israel extends ban on entry of foreigners until August 1
The government extends the ban on anyone who isn’t a citizen or resident from entering Israel until August 1, the Ynet website reports.
The report cites a message sent to airlines by the Israel Aviation Authority.
The ban was announced in March to stem the coronavirus, which is resurging in the Jewish state and in many other countries.
Hamas says annexation would be ‘declaration of war,’ warns of ‘unprecedented price’
Palestinian terror group Hamas warns Israel will pay an “unprecedented price” if it annexes West Bank land, saying such a development would be a “declaration of war,” according to reports citing an Arabic-language video by Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida.
“The resistance regards the annexation plan as a declaration of war on our people, and we will force the enemy to regret that decision,” he says.
Abu Obeida makes the threat in a video marking 14 years since the abduction of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit on the Gaza border. Shalit was freed in 2011 in exchange for more than 1,000 Palestinian terror convicts.
Against the backdrop of reports about a potential prisoner exchange deal that would return two civilians and the bodies of two IDF soldiers current held by Hamas, Abu Obeida says the group won’t settle for less than what Israel paid for Shalit.
תקציר מדברי דובר הזרוע הצבאית של חמאס, אבו עוביידה: אנחנו מתחייבים בפני משפחות הגיבורים שלנו כי עסקת חילופי אסירים חדשה לא נעלמה מסדר העדיפויות שלנו ????????#إسرائيل #حماس #فلسطين @nadplo @netanyahu @gantzbe @Palestine_UN @HamasPal@IsraelHayomHeb pic.twitter.com/eg3PBIqg4S
— Dean Shmuel Elmas (@ElmasDean) June 25, 2020
Singer Ninet Tayeb confirms she has COVID-19
Israeli singer Ninet Tayeb confirms she has contracted the coronavirus and implies she’s okay by saying on Instagram: “No, I’m not dead.”
Tayeb, who won the first season of popular reality singing competition “Kochav Nolad” in 2003, was reported to have COVID-19 five days ago by Channel 12, but hasn’t confirmed the news until today.
View this post on Instagram
Well.. yes, I was attacked by the COVID-19 , No,I’m not dead. Thank god. Thank you all beautiful people for your concern and love. It made me think, a lot. Maybe I’ll write a book someday. אז כן, אכן כן. הכל ממש בסדר תודה לאל. הרבה גילויים מעניינים במהלך הימים האחרונים. אולי אשתף בהמשך. תודה רבה לכל החברים הנפלאים שלי ותודה גם לנשמות הטובות שמסתובבות שם. הכל אהבה הא. #keepthesmile #keepplaying
A post shared by Ninet Tayeb (@n.tayeb) on
Father of IDF soldier who was kidnapped, killed by Hamas in 1994 dies, aged 73
Yehuda Wachsman, the father of IDF soldier Nachshon Wachsman who was kidnapped and killed by the Hamas terror group 26 years ago, dies at age 73.
Nachshon Wachsman was held for several days by the terror group in 1994 and murdered after a failed military operation aimed at freeing him.
ברוך דיין האמת.
יהודה וקסמן נפטר.
עכשיו הוא יפגש עם נחשון הי״ד.
יהי זכרם ברוך. pic.twitter.com/UZmMtTprUF
— Orna ☂️ אורנה (@Orna12345678) June 25, 2020
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogizes the father, saying that after the murder, Yehuda “chose life — educated and taught values, Torah and the love of the nation and the land.”
He sends his condolences to Yehuda’s widow, Esther, and the rest of the family.
Virus resurging in Europe as restrictions ease: WHO
Europe has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases since countries began easing restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the potentially fatal virus, the World Health Organization says.
“Last week, Europe saw an increase in weekly cases for the first time in months,” the WHO’s regional director for Europe Hans Kluge tells reporters.
“Thirty countries have seen increases in new cumulative cases over the past two weeks. In 11 of these countries, accelerated transmission has led to very significant resurgence that if left unchecked will push health systems to the brink once again in Europe,” he warns.
— AFP
Eiffel Tower reopens, ending 104-day coronavirus shutdown
Marking another milestone in France’s recovery from coronavirus lockdown, the Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after its longest-ever closure in peace time: 104 days.
Tourists trickling back to Paris are delighted to find the landmark open, though some other attractions in the French capital remain closed. The Louvre Museum isn’t reopening until July 6.
“It’s very special, very special because it’s only the Paris people,” says Annelies Bouwhuis, a 43-year-old visitor from the Netherlands. “We’ve seen a lot Paris people enjoying their city, enjoying their parks without all the tourists.”
Lifts that usually whisk visitors up the 324-meter (1,063-feet) tall wrought-iron Eiffel Tower remain closed, so for now people have to take the stairs.
Of the tower’s three decks, only the first two have reopened.
The tower has lost 27 million euros ($30 million) from the lockdown that started in March, according to its director general, Patrick Branco Ruivo.
— AP
Iran says coronavirus death toll passes 10,000
Iran announces 134 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak past 10,000.
“We lost 134 of our compatriots in the past 24 hours and the total number of victims is 10,130,” says health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.
— AFP
Israel said mulling merging settlement of Maale Adumim with Jerusalem
One of the options the government is considering regarding West Bank annexation is announcing within days that it is extending Israeli sovereignty only over the settlement-city of Maale Adumim and making it part of Jerusalem’s municipal borders, the Ynet news site reports.
The report says the option was raised last night during a meeting Defense Minister Benny Gantz held with the chiefs of the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Mossad, after several days of “war games” to assess possible outcomes of annexation.
The unsourced report says one of the “central options” that was discussed among security and government officials was to begin with the largely symbolic move of annexing just Maale Adumim, which is located east of the capital.
comments