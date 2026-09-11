Hamas says commander of its Khan Younis Brigade killed in Israeli airstrike

The commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade was killed in an Israeli airstrike overnight in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the terror group and Palestinian media.

A “martyr poster” for Khan Younis Brigade commander Muhammad Abdul Salam al-Yazouri, also known as Abu al-Haitham, is published by an account where Hamas announces the deaths of members.

The Israeli military confirms it carried out an airstrike killing terror operatives in the Khan Younis area last night, but says it is still awaiting confirmation of their identities.

ارتقاء: محمد عبد السلام اليازوري "أبو الهيثم" pic.twitter.com/s7vzyp4SGx — غزة الآن – Gaza Now (@nowgnna) September 11, 2026

The previous Khan Younis Brigade chief, Rafa’a Salameh, was killed alongside Hamas military wing chief Muhammad Deif in July 2024.