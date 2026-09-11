Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Hamas says commander of its Khan Younis Brigade killed in Israeli airstrike

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:28 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Smoke and fire rises after a house was targeted by an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on September 9, 2026. (BASHAR TALEB/AFP)
Smoke and fire rises after a house was targeted by an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on September 9, 2026. (BASHAR TALEB/AFP)

The commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade was killed in an Israeli airstrike overnight in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the terror group and Palestinian media.

A “martyr poster” for Khan Younis Brigade commander Muhammad Abdul Salam al-Yazouri, also known as Abu al-Haitham, is published by an account where Hamas announces the deaths of members.

The Israeli military confirms it carried out an airstrike killing terror operatives in the Khan Younis area last night, but says it is still awaiting confirmation of their identities.

The previous Khan Younis Brigade chief, Rafa’a Salameh, was killed alongside Hamas military wing chief Muhammad Deif in July 2024.

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