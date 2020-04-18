Hamas wants ventilators as part of prisoner swap deal — report

Hamas wants ventilators to treat seriously ill coronavirus patients, along with other advanced medical equipment, as part of any prisoner swap deal with Israel, Channel 13 reports, citing Palestinian sources.

According to the report, the terrorist group also wants Israel to release prisoners with blood on their hands as part of any possible deal to hand over the remains of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed in action in the 2014 Gaza war, and release two Israeli citizens who crossed into Gaza of their own accord.

Meanwhile, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh tells a Qatari television channel that “if Israel is serious, a deal can be reached because we are serious.”