Health Ministry authorizes Israeli firm to make swabs for virus test kits

The Health Ministry says it has authorized Jerusalem-based firm Novamed to produce swabs used in testing kits for the coronavirus.

According to a ministry statement, the company, which makes products used to test for infections diseases, will initially produce 5,000, beginning Sunday.

Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, director-general of the Health Ministry, ordered additional manufacturers of components for the test kits to be found, the ministry says.

Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto said yesterday that medical officials were most in need of more swaps to increase testing for the virus.

There are now 20 laboratories across Israel performing the tests, the ministry says, with more expected to be approved to do testing in the coming days.