Health Ministry said set to recommend shuttering neighborhoods across country

Defense Minister Benny Gantz nominates Col. Doron Ben-Barak to serve as the country’s next military censor.

Ben-Barak, who currently serves as the deputy military advocate general, will replace Col. (res.) Eyal Samuelov, who has served in the position in an interim capacity since the previous military censor, Brig. Gen. Ariela Ben-Avraham, left the post last February.

Israel is something of a rarity among democratic countries in its use of a military censor to prevent publication of classified material. Under Israeli law, all news articles — in both traditional media and social media — dealing with national security and related issues must be approved by the censor before publication.

Ben-Barak, 47, has served in a variety of military positions over the past 25 years, most of them related to military law.

Ben-Barak served as the chief legal adviser to the IDF Home Front Command, legal adviser to the West Bank division, and chief prosecutor in the IDF Central Command and Israeli Air Force.

Ben-Barak will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general before entering the position of military censor.

— Judah Ari Gross