Health Ministry to recommend total lockdowns … or not — TV

The Health Ministry plans to recommend that the government place some 10 cities under total lockdown as virus infection numbers rocket upwards, a Channel 12 news anchor reports.

The report lists Kiryat Gat, Ashdod, Ramle and Dimona as cities that could be placed under full curfew, which would go beyond the “breathing closures” currently in place in some neighborhoods, which still largely allows movement in and out of them.

A second Channel 12 reporter quotes senior officials in the ministry pushing against the idea, calling a total lockdown a bridge too far and questioning the reliability of the official data.

The officials also note that the virus appears to be widely dispersed and not largely contained to hotspots.

The channel’s nonplussed presenter quips that “the public is wondering which Health Ministry officials to believe.”