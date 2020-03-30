Health Ministry to scan Knesset footage to retrace infected PM aide’s footsteps

Health Ministry officials are expected to request Knesset security camera footage to determine who was in contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aide, who has been confirmed infected with COVID-19, according to a television report.

Health officials are set to debate whether the prime minister must self-quarantine after meeting Rivkah Paluch on Thursday.

Paluch had met with other ministers in the Knesset late last week, according to Channel 12.

Netanyahu is expected to undergo a virus test today.