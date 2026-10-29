Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Herzog urges ‘thorough’ probe into alleged election interference, warns against ‘tarnishing’ Arab community

By Nava Freiberg Today, 12:46 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

President Isaac Herzog visits the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division headquarters near the settlement of Beit El in the West Bank, September 30, 2026. (Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)
President Isaac Herzog visits the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division headquarters near the settlement of Beit El in the West Bank, September 30, 2026. (Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

President Isaac Herzog says he spoke with Central Elections Committee chief Noam Sohlberg and Shin Bet head David Zini regarding Sohlberg’s request to look into allegations of foreign interference in Tuesday’s vote, saying the issue must be “thoroughly investigated” while urging against “tarnishing” the Arab community as a whole.

“I am closely following developments in the investigation into the suspicions reported this morning,” Herzog says in Hebrew remarks at the President’s Residence.

“The integrity of elections is a paramount value in a democracy. The evidence and suspicions must be thoroughly investigated, and the offenders must be investigated and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” he continues.

“But even at a moment like this, we must avoid tarnishing an entire community that sought to exercise its right to vote and take an active part in democracy,” he adds, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies alleged electoral bribery aimed at boosting Arab voter turnout.

He reiterates his call for politicians to approach impending coalition talks with an “open” mind and seek to attain only “what is in the best interests of the country.”

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