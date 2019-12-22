High Court to debate whether Netanyahu can form government while facing charges

The top court will debate whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a new government after being charged in a series of graft cases, setting up a potentially vicious clash between the judicial and legislative branches.
Accepting a petition filed with the High Court of Justice on whether a Knesset member facing criminal charges can be tasked with assembling a government, justices said a debate should be held “as early as possible,” and ordered Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to present a legal opinion on the question within 48 hours.
On Friday, Mandelblit declined to rule on the issue, informing the court that he would only issue a legal opinion if it hears the matter.
Any ruling on whether Netanyahu can form a government while facing charges could dramatically shake up the campaign for elections on March 2, the third to be held in less than a year after the first two failed to produce a ruling coalition.
— Raoul Wootliff
