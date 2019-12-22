High Court to debate whether Netanyahu can form government while facing charges
Top jurists to take on petition claiming PM cannot be tasked with building new coalition after being charged in a series of graft cases

Illustrative: Israeli Supreme Court justices at a hearing on March 13, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90)
The top court will debate whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a new government after being charged in a series of graft cases, setting up a potentially vicious clash between the judicial and legislative branches.

Accepting a petition filed with the High Court of Justice on whether a Knesset member facing criminal charges can be tasked with assembling a government, justices said a debate should be held “as early as possible,” and ordered Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to present a legal opinion on the question within 48 hours.

On Friday, Mandelblit declined to rule on the issue, informing the court that he would only issue a legal opinion if it hears the matter.

Any ruling on whether Netanyahu can form a government while facing charges could dramatically shake up the campaign for elections on March 2, the third to be held in less than a year after the first two failed to produce a ruling coalition.

— Raoul Wootliff